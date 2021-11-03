Colts hoping to get prime-time advantage against Jets

By The Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts are eager to play Thursday night. A short week is helping them turn the page quickly after Sunday’s frustrating overtime loss. They’ll get some extra days off next week. And for the first time since December 2017, they’re hosting a prime-time game. The New York Jets earned their second win of the season last week and believe quarterback Mike White can replicate his success against Cincinnati with another victory. The Colts have already lost three games on their home turf this season.