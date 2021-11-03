Brown nets 28, Celtics use 3rd-quarter run to beat Magic

BY JOHN DENTON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 28 points and the Boston Celtics used an 18-1 run at the start of the second half to break open a close game in a 92-79 win over the Orlando Magic 92-79. Jayson Tatum added 14 points as the Celtics ended a three-game losing streak and defeated the Magic for a seventh consecutive time over the last three seasons. Boston made 11 of its first 17 shots of the second half, turning the game into a rout early in the third period. Wendell Carter Jr. had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Orlando, which remained winless at home.