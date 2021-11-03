Bellerive Country Club to host Presidents Cup in 2030

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis is getting another big tournament. The PGA Tour says the Presidents Cup is headed to Bellerive in 2030. It will be the seventh American course to host the matches between Americans and international players from outside Europe. Bellerive most recently hosted the 2018 PGA Championship that Brooks Koepka won. It also has held a U.S. Open in 1965, the BMW Championship in 2008 and a World Golf Championship in 2001 that was canceled by the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The next Presidents Cup is in 2022 at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.