’22 Boston Marathon to have full, fully vaccinated field

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon will return to a full field of 30,000 for next year’s race — and all of them will be required to be fully vaccinated. The Boston Athletic Association says proof of vaccination with a World Health Organization-certified vaccine will be required to pick up bib numbers before the race on April 18, 2022. The 125th Boston Marathon scheduled for April 2020 was postponed and then canceled, and the 2021 race was postponed until October. It was the first fall race in the event’s history. Those in the reduced field of about 16,000 were required to show proof of vaccination or pass a COVID-19 test to take part.