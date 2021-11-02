Rams waive WR DeSean Jackson after disappointing 7-game stay

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have released disgruntled receiver DeSean Jackson after just seven games with his hometown team. The Rams spent the past five days trying to find a trade partner for the 14-year NFL veteran, and he didn’t suit up for Los Angeles’ blowout win at Houston. Jackson asked to leave the Rams last week after making just eight catches for 221 yards and a touchdown in his first seven games with Los Angeles. The Rams signed him to an incentive-weighted, one-year contract with a guaranteed $2.75 million salary last spring to reunite him with Sean McVay, his offensive coordinator in Washington.