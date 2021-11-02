Pac-12 division races taking shape headed into final month

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

The calendar has flipped to November, signifying the final stretch of college football’s regular season. The Pac-12 has started to sort itself out, with several teams in contention in each division and others already out of the mix. Both divisions have frontrunners, but with this wild season there’s no telling how it might play out. No. 7 Oregon has been the class of the conference and its best chance to earn a College Football Playoff spot. But Washington State is just a half-game back in the North Division, with Oregon State and Washington a game behind. Utah leads the South at 4-1, with a one-game lead over Arizona State and 1 1/2 over UCLA and USC.