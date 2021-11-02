Ohio beats Miami (Ohio) 35-33 in 97th Battle of the Bricks

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Kurtis Rourke passed for three touchdowns, Isiah Cox had 106 yards receiving and two scores, and Ohio beat Miami (Ohio) 35-33 in the 97th edition of the Battle of the Bricks. Ohio led 28-0 before Miami scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half to get within 28-26 with 3:17 remaining on Jack Sorenson’s 82-yard catch-and-run. Facing a third-and-8, De’Montre Tuggle broke free for a 46-yard touchdown as Ohio rebuilt a nine-point lead with 1:35 to go. Miami scored 40 seconds later, but Tuggle recovered an onside kick to seal it. Tuggle had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving for Ohio.