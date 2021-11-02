Messi to miss PSG’s match at Leipzig in Champions League

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain says Lionel Messi will miss Wednesday’s match against Leipzig in the Champions League because of hamstring and knee pain. Messi was replaced at halftime of PSG’s 2-1 victory over Lille in the French league on Friday with coach Mauricio Pochettino describing the substitution as a “precaution.” PSG leads its Champions League group and plays at last-place Leipzig. PSG says Messi “has discomfort in his left hamstring and pain in his knee following a contusion.” Kylian Mbappe missed Friday’s game with an infection but was included in the squad. Two weeks ago Messi scored twice as PSG rallied to beat Leipzig 3-2 in Paris.