Australia, Russia win their BJK Cup finals openers

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — Russia has brought Canada to earth by winning their Billie Jean King Cup tie 3-0 in Prague. Canada’s confidence was boosted the day before when it upset defending champion France, but Russia with all of its players in the top 50 was too strong. Daria Kasatkina eased past Carol Zhao in straight sets, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova clinched the win overcoming Rebecca Marino in three sets. Australia also opened the finals on a winning note, beating Belgium. Daria Gavrilova won the first point against Greet Minnen 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 then the 131st-ranked Storm Sanders stunned 18th-ranked Elise Mertens from a set down on her tournament debut.