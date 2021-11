By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Georgia Southern is working to finalize a deal with former Southern California coach Clay Helton to be the Eagles’ new head coach. Helton was the first coach fired this season, two games into his eight season with USC. Helton was 46-24 with the Trojans, including a Rose Bowl victory after the 2016 season.Georgia Southern fired coach Chad Lunsford after a 1-3 start to the season.