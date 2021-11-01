With pitchers fried, Braves’ Fried tries to win World Series

By BEN WALKER

AP Baseball Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves lead the World Series three games to two and will try to win the championship Tuesday night when Max Fried starts against the Astros in Houston. The Braves missed a big chance to clinch the crown in Game 5 on Sunday night when they wasted an early four-run lead. The pitching staffs for both teams are pretty worn down by now. But Fried will start on five days of rest, hoping to bounce back from a pair of poor outings in the postseason. Astros rookie Luis Garcia starts on only three days of rest.