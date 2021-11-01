Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Vikes star DE Hunter done for year with torn pectoral muscle

By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter will miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle. The injury is a devastating loss of the team’s best pass rusher for the second straight year. Hunter was hurt in the second quarter of the game against Dallas on Sunday night. Hunter didn’t play at all in 2020 because of a herniated disk in his neck that eventually required surgery. He’s a two-time Pro Bowl pick who has six of the team’s 24 sacks this season.

Associated Press

