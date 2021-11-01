Panthers’ winning formula: Run the ball, play good defense

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Rhule has been preaching for weeks that the Carolina Panthers need to stay committed to running the football and rely on a defense filled with former first- and second-round draft picks to win games. That seems to be the right formula as the Panthers ran the ball 47 times for 203 yards and held the Atlanta Falcons to 213 yards on offense to snap a four-game losing steak. Carolina is expected to follow that same formula for success Sunday against the Patriots especially if running back Christian McCaffrey is able to return from a hamstring injury and backup P.J. Walker is pressed into a starting role at quarterback.