Heat lose Strus to sprained knee, but nothing more severe

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — The Heat’s Max Strus expects to be sidelined for maybe just a couple weeks. Given how badly he initially feared his left knee was injured, that’s a major win for Miami guard. The Heat diagnosed Strus’ injury as only a sprain Monday after learning he did not sustain major structural damage. Strus got hurt in the final minutes of Miami’s win at Memphis on Saturday night, landing awkwardly on a play where he tried to score at the rim.