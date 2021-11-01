Celta ends Rayo’s winning streak at home in Spanish league

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Radamel Falcao has been held scoreless as Rayo Vallecano’s winning run at home was halted by Celta Vigo in the Spanish league. The veteran Colombia striker scored the winner in Rayo’s win against Barcelona in the previous round but couldn’t capitalize on his chances in drawing against Celta 0-0. The result ends Rayo’s five-match winning streak at its Vallecas Stadium this season. It kept the promoted Madrid club in sixth place, five points behind leader Real Sociedad after 12 matches. Celta stayed in 15th place, two points from the relegation zone. Levante remained the only winless team after losing to Granada 3-0 at home.