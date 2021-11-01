AP source: Titans’ Henry has potential season-ending injury

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge says NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry is having tests to check his right foot for an injury that could potentially end his season. Henry is having tests Monday after finishing a 34-31 overtime win in Indianapolis. That’s according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Titans have not commented on the injury. Titans coach Mike Vrabel is scheduled to talk to reporters later Monday afternoon. The two-time NFL rushing champ went to the bench early in Sunday’s game and took his shoe off before returning. Henry finished with 28 carries for 68 yards.