After emotional week, Panthers seeking some normalcy

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A wild opening stretch for the Panthers is over. Monday was simply a back-to-work day for Florida. Sunday was a Halloween party for players and their significant others, and the hours enjoying each other’s company while dressed up as something or someone else also helped the Panthers to be themselves again. The team had its first real practice Monday under interim coach Andrew Brunette, a few days after Joel Quenneville resigned for his role in how the Chicago Blackhawks didn’t properly address a player’s claims of sexual assault by another coach 11 years ago.