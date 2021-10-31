Phillips pick-six propels Patriots past Chargers 27-24

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Adrian Phillips intercepted two Justin Herbert passes and returned one for the go-ahead touchdown, Nick Folk kicked four field goals and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. It is the first multi-interception game for Phillips, who played six seasons for the Chargers (2014-19) before signing with the Patriots last season. With 10:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, he picked off a pass intended for Jared Cook, who was not on the same page as Herbert, and returned it 26 yards to put the Patriots back out in front. Mac Jones then connected with Jakobi Meyers on the 2-point conversion to give New England a seven-point advantage.