Bills wake up in second half to beat Dolphins 26-11

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen shook off the rust from a bye week off and a shaky first half to throw touchdown passes on consecutive second-half drives in leading the Buffalo Bills to a 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins. After managing just 100 yards net offense through Buffalo’s first possession of the third quarter, Allen found his rhythm in overseeing a pair of scoring drives which combined for 22 plays and covered 151 yards. The Bills rebounded from a heart-breaking 34-31 loss to Tennessee on Oct. 18 by beating their division rival for a series-record seventh consecutive time. The Dolphins dropped to 1-7 and have lost seven straight to match their longest skid since losing their first seven games of the 2019 season.