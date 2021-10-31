10-man Aston Villa loses 4-1 at home to West Ham

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — West Ham has consolidated fourth place in the Premier League with a 4-1 win over 10-man Aston Villa. The visitors were aided by Ezri Konsa’s sending off in the 50th minute with the score at 2-1. The Villa defender had a yellow card changed to red with a VAR review for tripping Jarrod Bowen on the edge of the penalty area. Bowen sealed the win in the 84th. Villa slumped to its fourth straight league defeat while West Ham is level on points with third-place Manchester City.