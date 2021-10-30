Willis throws for 4 TDs, Liberty rolls over UMass 62-17

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Malik Willis threw for four scores and Liberty put up two quick touchdowns to open the game in defeating Massachusetts 62-17. The Flames scored touchdowns just over a minute apart on their first two possessions, led 21-3 after one quarter and 41-3 by halftime in winning their 15th straight home game, a program record. They had the fourth-longest active FBS home streak coming into Saturday’s game. Willis finished 19 of 27 for 307 yards before giving way in the third quarter. Ellis Merriweather rushed for 149 yards on 24 carries for UMass.__