Relief for Solskjaer, boos for Nuno as Man U beats Tottenham

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — In the end all the boos were for Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo as home fans chanted: “You don’t know what you’re doing.” But joy has returned for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United for now at least. Solskjaer’s changes for Saturday paid off after United had collected only one point from four games. He went for a three-man defense and started Edinson Cavani up front with Cristiano Ronaldo. It was the strike force with a combined age of 70 that scored the first two goals for the visitors. Marcus Rashford came off the bench and sealed a 3-0 win for United on Saturday with a curling strike.