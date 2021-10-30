Nathan Chen back in form with Skate Canada blowout victory

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nathan Chen ran away with Skate Canada on Saturday in an emphatic response to sub-par performance a week ago at Skate America. Third last week in Las Vegas after winning 14 straight events since March 2018, the 22-year-old American star finished with 307.18 points in front of a limited crowd at the University of British Columbia’s Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. The three-time world champion also who won the Grand Prix Final in Vancouver in 2019. Fellow American Jason Brown was second at 259.55, followed by Russia’s Evgeni Semenenko at 256.01. Earlier, China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong won the pair title, finishing with 224.05 points.