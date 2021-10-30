Morris’ late TD lifts Washington past Stanford 20-13

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Morris threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan with 21 seconds remaining, lifting Washington past Stanford 20-13. Sean McGrew ran for 114 yards on 19 carries to pace Washington’s best game of the year running the ball. Cameron Davis added 99 yards on 18 attempts to help the Huskies (3-2, 4-4 Pac-12) pile up a season-high 230 yards on the ground. Peyton Henry matched his career-high with four field goals. Stanford has lost three straight since knocking off then-No. 3 Oregon.