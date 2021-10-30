Man City’s 10 men lose 2-0 to Palace for 2nd defeat in EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City slumped to its second loss in the Premier League as goals by Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher earned Crystal Palace a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium. City’s hopes of recovering from Zaha’s sixth-minute goal were hit when Aymeric Laporte was sent off in first-half stoppage time for bringing down Zaha when he was the last man. Gallagher added a second goal on the break in the 88th minute, consigning City to its first loss in the league since the opening round against Tottenham. City dropped five points behind leader Chelsea.