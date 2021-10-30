Skip to Content
Late TD lifts Missouri State over North Dakota 32-28

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Smith with 15 seconds remaining and Missouri State rallied to beat North Dakota 32-28. After a North Dakota fumble, the Bears drove 76 yards, scoring on third down after two runs netted nothing. A 39-yard Shelley-to-Naveon Mitchell pass was the key play on the winning drive. Shelley was 29 of 42 for 349 yards passing, three touchdowns and an interception. Tyrone Scott had a career-high 147 yards receiving and a touchdown and Tobias Little 111 yards rushing for the Bears. Otis Weah rushed for 156 yards with three touchdowns for the Fighting Hawks.

