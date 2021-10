By PATRICK ROSE

Associated Press

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Mar’Keise Irving ran for two touchdowns and a career-high 110 yards and Justin Walley scooped up a fumble and ran 25 yards for a score as Minnesota defeated Northwestern 41-14. Irving, a freshman from Illinois, broke off a 41-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter to give the Gophers a 33-7 lead.