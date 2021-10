VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Warren Foegele and Leon Draisaitl scored power-play goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1. Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver with seven seconds left in the third period. Edmonton’s Mikko Koskinen stopped 29 shots in his fourth straight start in place of Mike Smith, who is sidelined due to a lower-body injury. Thatcher Demko made 32 saves for the Canucks.