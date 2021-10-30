DeRozan scores 32 as Bulls hand Jazz first loss, 107-99

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 32 points, Zach LaVine added 26 and the Chicago Bulls handed the Utah Jazz their first loss, 107-99. The Bulls grabbed a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter and hung on after the Jazz pulled within five in the closing minutes. Utah’s Donovan Mitchell hit two free throws to cut it to 100-95 with 1:39 remaining. Nikola Vucevic answered with a 3 for Chicago and, after Rudy Gobert scored for the Jazz, drove for a layup to make it 105-97 with just under a minute remaining. Mitchell scored 30 for Utah. Gobert added 17 points and 19 rebounds. But the Jazz lost after winning their first four games.