Castro dropped from Astros roster due to COVID-19 protocols

ATLANTA (AP) — Backup catcher Jason Castro was dropped from the Houston Astros’ World Series roster before Game 4 because of Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols. He was replaced by Garrett Stubbs. Castro was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list. Unlike a player replaced due to injury, Castro is eligible to return if he is cleared. Castro was 0 for 2 in Game 1 against Atlanta and 0 for 1 in Game 2. He hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning off Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi to help the Astros win Game 4 of the AL Championship Series.