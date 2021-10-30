C. Connecticut topples Merrimack in 49-21 win

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Aaron Dawson ran for 164 yards on 36 carries and scored a touchdown and Central Connecticut scored six touchdowns in the first half en route to a 49-21 win over Merrimack. Blue Devils’ quarterback Romelo Williams had scoring runs of 5 and 1 yards in the first quarter. Central Connecticut went on to score four touchdowns in a six-minute span in the second for a 42-0 advantage. Westin Elliott threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns for the Warriors.