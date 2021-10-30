Braves’ home-field edge enhanced by soggy conditions

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ are gaining an unusual home-field advantage this weekend in the form of intermittent rain showers. Truist Park’s field remained soggy ahead of Game 4 of the World Series following periods of light rain. The rain hasn’t been strong enough to prompt any delays, but batting practice was wiped out for the second straight day. The infield tarp has kept the dirt in fine shape, but the outfield was again soaked Saturday, presenting potentially tricky plays for outfielders once again. The conditions didn’t appear to cause any significant issues for outfielders in Atlanta’s 2-0 Game 3 victory Friday night, although both sides thought the Braves might have an edge knowing how the turf plays when wet.