Bonner, Utah State race past Hawaii 45-31

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Logan Bonner threw for 361 yards and four touchdowns and Utah State defeated Hawaii 45-31. Bonner was 21-of-30 passing and combined with Elelyon Noa’s career day of 111 yards on 23 carries, the Aggies piled up 564 yards of total offense. Deven Thompkins hauled in seven passes for 176 yards, his sixth 100-yard game this season and pushed him past 1,000 yards for the season. Noa’s short touchdown run and Justin McGriff’s 34-yard touchdown reception helped Utah State to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Chevan Cordeiro threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns for Hawaii (4-5, 1-3).