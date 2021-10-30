Barkley, Golladay among five players out for Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants announced that five players, including running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay, will miss Monday night’s game in Kansas City due to injuries. Barkley has an ankle injury and Golladay a knee injury. Both will miss their third straight game. Linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Carter Coughlin, and safety Nate Ebner are also out with ankle injuries. Receivers Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney, who were inactive last week, are both listed as questionable with hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively. Tight end Kaden Smith has a knee injury and is also questionable.