Undefeated Princeton dominates early, defeats Cornell 34-16

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Facing fourth-and-3 near midfield on its first possession, Cole Smith completed a 7-yard pass to Jacob Birmelin and Princeton pressed on from there to score the first of three straight touchdowns and defeat Cornell 34-16. The undefeated Tigers, ranked No. 15 in the FCS coaches poll, piled up 334 yards of total offense and scored on their first six possessions into the third quarter. Jameson Wang lofted a 19-yard TD pass to Alex Kuzy to get Cornell on the board and Richie Kenney — 19-of-37 passing for 256 yards — completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Glover in the fourth quarter.