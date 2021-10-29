Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:00 PM

Rebuff wins Colt & Gelding Trot to kick off Breeders Crown

KION 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Rebuff won the Colt & Gelding Trot to kick off Breeders Crown weekend at the Meadowlands Racetrack. The track presented four stakes, each worth $600,000, for 2-year-olds on a rainy, windy Friday night. The eight Crowns for older horses take place Saturday afternoon. The Breeders Crowns are harness racing’s season-ending championships that help determine Horse of the Year and the divisional winners. Rebuff, the 5-2 second choice, edged 80-1 shot Fast As The Wind by a half length. The colt, driven by Tim Tetrick, rallied from seventh in the early stages to improve his record to four wins in 11 starts for trainer Lucas Wallin.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content