McVay: Rams, WR DeSean Jackson looking for trade partner

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — DeSean Jackson and the Los Angeles Rams are trying to find a trade partner for the veteran receiver. The 34-year-old Jackson is apparently frustrated by his lack of playing time after just seven games with his hometown team. He signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles in March. Jackson has eight catches for 221 yards and one touchdown this season with the Rams. He has been targeted just 15 times, and he has played only 100 offensive snaps. That’s just 22% of the Rams’ plays. Jackson has ceded most of his playing time to second-year pro Van Jefferson.