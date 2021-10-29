Marshall is latest planning to move to Sun Belt from C-USA

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Marshall announced it is moving to the Sun Belt Conference, becoming the ninth school to reveal plans to depart the dwindling Conference USA. The Huntington, West Virginia-based school has been a member of C-USA since 2005. Earlier this week the Sun Belt announced C-USA schools Southern Mississippi and Old Dominion would be joining the conference by 2023. The additions will give the Sun Belt 13 football-playing members. Last week, six C-USA schools announced they would be leaving for the American Athletic Conference at a date to be determined.