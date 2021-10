CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams will be sidelined for four to six months after he hurt his left wrist Thursday night in a 104-103 home loss to the New York Knicks. The team says the 20-year-old Williams needs surgery to repair torn ligaments. Williams was selected by Chicago with the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 71 games during his rookie season.