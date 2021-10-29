Braves pitching no-hitter thru 6 vs Astros in World Series

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves starter Ian Anderson and reliever A.J. Minter have combined on a no-hitter through six innings against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. Anderson was pulled after five innings. The 23-year-old rookie threw 76 pitches. Minter worked the sixth, protecting Atlanta’s 1-0 lead Friday night at Truist Park. Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and the Houston batters haven’t come close to a hit. There has been just one no-hitter in World Series history, a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956. Anderson walked three, struck out four and hit a batter, throwing just 39 of his 76 pitches for strikes.