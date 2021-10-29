Blackhawks ask Hall of Fame to cover assistant’s name on Cup

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz wants the Hockey Hall of Fame to cover the name of an assistant coach on the Stanley Cup after he was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the team’s run to the 2010 title. In a letter addressed to Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald, Wirtz writes that Brad Aldrich’s conduct disqualifies him being included on the Cup, and the team made a mistake by submitting his name. The Hall of Fame cannot remove a name from the Stanley Cup, but it can decide to engrave a series of X’s to cover it up.