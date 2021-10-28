Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:23 AM

Winless Lions desperate for victory vs Eagles before bye

KION 2020

By The Associated Press

The winless Detroit Lions are desperately seeking a victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at home. Detroit hast lost 11 straight for the NFL’s longest active slump, dating to last season. The Eagles are 2-2 as visitors this season and have the fourth-highest road winning percentage since 2000. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has a passing or rushing touchdown in 12 consecutive games. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff has thrown one touchdown and four interceptions and has fumbled once over the last four games.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content