Refreshed Cowboys visit Vikings in post-bye prime-time game

By The Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys take their 5-1 record to Minnesota to face the Vikings. Both teams have extra rest from their bye week. The status of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been the most closely watched angle this week. He strained his calf muscle on the overtime touchdown pass to beat New England on Oct. 17. Prescott is the first quarterback in Cowboys history with at least three touchdown passes in four consecutive games. The Vikings are 3-3 after beating Carolina in overtime on Oct. 17. They lost 31-28 to Dallas last year.