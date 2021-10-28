No. 4 Oklahoma looks to keep win streak alive vs. Texas Tech

By The Associated Press

Oklahoma dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 after a close call against Kansas last week. The Sooners need a convincing win, especially with the first College Football Playoff rankings set to be released next week. Even with several close calls this season, Oklahoma is on a 16-game win streak. Texas Tech could get a big win for Sonny Cumbie in his first game as interim coach. The Red Raiders fired coach Matt Wells on Monday.