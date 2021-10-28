No. 2 Cincinnati continues bid to crack CFP at Tulane

By The Associated Press

Second-ranked Cincinnati needs a victory over struggling Tulane to remain unbeaten and firmly in contention for a College Football Playoff spot. The Green Wave are looking for a big upset at home, which could re-generate excitement and inspire confidence among prospective recruits. The Bearcats seek an 8-0 record for a second straight season and just the fourth time in program history. Cincinnati is the highest ranked opponent to ever play inside Tulane’s Yulman Stadium since the on-campus venue opened in 2014. The Green Wave has never defeated a top-five team in the 128-year history of the program.