No. 17 Pitt tries to keep momentum going against Hurricanes

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — No. 17 Pittsburgh will try to take another step toward the ACC Coast Division title when the Panthers face Miami. Pitt is 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC after beating ACC power Clemson. The Panthers are led by senior quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has thrown 23 touchdowns against just one interception. The Hurricanes are 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference. Miami upset North Carolina State last week behind the play of freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Dyke passed for 322 yards and four touchdowns in his third career start.