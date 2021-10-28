Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:53 PM

No. 16 Baylor can bury Texas in the Big 12 with a win

KION 2020

By The Associated Press

No. 16 Baylor can solidify its place as a Big 12 title contender with a win over Texas that would also bury  the Longhorns’ hopes to climb back in the race. The Bears have a powerful run game behind backs Abram Smith and Tristan Ebner. Texas has surrendered huge chunks of run yardage in their three losses and have given up fourth-quarter leads in consecutive losses. Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon has thrown 12 touchdown passes against one interception. Texas running back Bijan Robinson leads the Big 12 with 13 touchdowns.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content