No. 1 Georgia enters Cocktail Party as 2-touchdown favorite

By The Associated Press

No. 1 Georgia is a two-touchdown favorite against rival Florida in the game known as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” It’s the third time since 1990 that the Bulldogs have been favored by double digits against the Gators. Georgia is looking to avenge last year’s 44-28 loss in Jacksonville and move a step closer to winning the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division for the fourth time in five years.