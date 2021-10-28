Illinois has chance to show growth against Rutgers

By TERRY TOWERY

Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Rutgers visits Illinois on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights are still looking for their first Big Ten win of the season and are 3-4 overall so far. Illinois is coming off one of the season’s biggest upsets: A nine-overtime win at Penn State. Coach Bret Bielema says his team has put that win behind them to focus on Rutgers. Illinois will be without quarterback Art Sitkowski, who is out for the season with a broken arm.