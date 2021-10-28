First period enough for Flyers to hold off Canucks 2-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sean Couturier scored and added an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers used a quick start to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Thursday. James van Riemsdyk also scored on the power play for the Flyers and Claude Giroux had two assists. Quinn Hughes scored for the Canucks. The night got off to a fast start with the teams scoring three goals in the first seven minutes, two of them 1:53 apart. Flyer goaltender Martin Jones, a Vancouver native, stopped 27 shots. The Oilers’ Jaroslav Halak stopped 26 shots.